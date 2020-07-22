Senior U.K. Members Of Parliament Back New Committee To Monitor Official Development Assistance

Devex: Exclusive: Senior U.K. MPs back new parliamentary committee to scrutinize ODA

“A cross-party group of influential U.K. parliamentarians has voiced its support for the creation of a new committee dedicated to monitoring official development assistance, in a major win for development insiders fighting for strong parliamentary scrutiny of aid. In a letter seen by Devex, the chair of the powerful Liaison Committee of politicians, Sir Bernard Jenkin, wrote to Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week, backing the creation of a new Official Development Assistance Committee, which would be responsible for scrutinizing ODA spending across government…” (Worley, 7/21).

Devex: DFID sees huge rise in reported sexual abuse cases (Worley, 7/22).

Devex: The real lessons the U.K. can learn from the AusAID merger (Worley, 7/21).