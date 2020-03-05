Senate Health Committee Chair Lamar Alexander Releases Statement On Coronavirus Supplemental Funding Legislation

Office of Lamar Alexander: Alexander: Congress Acting Quickly to Fight Coronavirus

“Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) [on Wednesday] released the following statement on the coronavirus supplemental funding legislation: ‘This legislation will deliver an important boost in funding to fight coronavirus and the Senate should pass it this week so President Trump can sign it into law as soon as possible. The United States has taken aggressive steps to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus and to prepare for additional cases, and this legislation will help that effort. … As Chairman of the Senate health committee, I will continue to work to make sure that the Administration is implementing the preparedness and response framework for emerging public health threats that Congress has already provided and continue supporting state and local public health departments…'” (3/4).