Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

VP Pence, White House Task Force Members To Brief Congressional Lawmakers In Separate Teleconferences For House, Senate Republicans, Democrats

Apr 08, 2020

CNBC: House Democrats to hold conference call with Pence, Fauci, Birx on coronavirus response
“Vice President Mike Pence and other key members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a conference call with House Democrats on Wednesday to provide an update and field questions about the U.S. response to the pandemic. The White House team, which is led by Pence, will update the House Democratic caucus on multiple facets of the response effort, including the status of supplies and supply chains, a source familiar with the task force told CNBC. The team will also provide a breakdown of current data and modeling on the virus, the source said…” (Breuninger/Hersch, 4/7).

The Hill: Pence, Fauci to brief lawmakers on coronavirus
“…Pence and his team will hold separate telephone briefings Wednesday with House Democrats and House Republicans. On Thursday, they will brief Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Rear Adm. John Polowczyk are expected to join the calls…” (Wong, 4/7).

