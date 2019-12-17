Sen. Rubio, U.S. Congress Should Pass End TB Now Act Of 2019 To Help Combat Disease Globally, Opinion Piece Says

Orlando Sentinel: Rubio should co-sponsor bill to fight tuberculosis worldwide

Rachel Miller, student at the University of South Florida majoring in public health and volunteer with Partners in Health

“…If we know how to drive down TB rates, why is TB still the biggest infectious disease killer globally? 10 million will fall sick — and 1.5 million will die — during this year, and countries like Lesotho have rates of 665 cases per 100,000 people. … Unlike in all 50 states in the U.S., treatment in developing countries is much more scarce and less comprehensive, if existing at all. But, a solution exists in the form of legislation introduced [in August] in the Foreign Relations Committee. The End TB Now Act of 2019 establishes new goals for the United States to employ prevention and treatment efforts based on the latest scientific data to give access and improve the prevention of tuberculosis globally. … I urge Sen. Marco Rubio to co-sponsor The End TB Now Act of 2019 because of the impact it could have to end this disease worldwide. He has been supportive of efforts to stop tuberculosis in the past. I hope we can all count on him because the time to end tuberculosis is now” (12/16).