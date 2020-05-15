Seeking Invitation To WHO Meeting, Taiwan Says U.N. Agency ‘Forgotten Their Professionalism And Neutrality’

Reuters: Taiwan says WHO has ‘forgotten’ neutrality by barring island

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has ‘forgotten’ its professionalism and neutrality in locking Taiwan out of the body for political reasons, Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen said on Thursday…” (Lee et al., 5/14).

VOA: Taiwan Dispute Spotlights Political Challenges Ahead of WHO Meeting

“…At a time when the WHO is battling to curb the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. officials have accused the group of bowing to political pressure from China, backing Beijing’s preference for excluding Taiwan, despite Taipei’s success in the coronavirus fight…” (Chung, 5/14).

Washington Post: Taiwan beat covid-19 and won friends. At the WHO, it’s still fighting for a seat at the table.

“…Taiwan has won praise for its effective response and donations of medical equipment, including millions of face masks — the fruits of a campaign to combine health diplomacy and relief with an effort to bolster Taiwan’s international image. … One symbol of recognition remains elusive: an invitation for Taiwan to observe next week’s World Health Assembly. Despite a growing pro-Taiwan coalition backing their inclusion, health officials in this self-ruled democracy remain sidelined from the World Health Organization’s decision-making body at the urging of China’s government, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has sought to sever its international contacts…” (Aspinwall/Rauhala, 5/15).