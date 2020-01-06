menu

‘Science Speaks’ Reflects On Global Health Advances Over Past Decade

Jan 06, 2020

Antigone Barton, senior editor and writer at “Science Speaks,” reflects on global health advances and obstacles since the blog’s launch in 2009, including the global HIV/AIDS and TB responses, Ebola vaccine and treatment research, changes in U.S. international family planning policy, and efforts to address global health security. Barton writes, “We’ve seen much to be discouraged by, as well as much to be inspired by in 2019. But the years since 2009 … have also showed us that while the arcs of science and social justice are long and far from straight, they bend, unyielding, toward global health equity” (12/23).

