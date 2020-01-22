menu

Save The Children, ACTION Brief Describes Immunization Landscape, Spotlights 5 Countries’ National Immunization Coverage

Jan 22, 2020

Save the Children: Gavi At 20 Years — Delivering On The Promise Of Immunization: How Far Have We Come?
Yanira Garcia-M, global health analyst at ACTION, and Claire Leonie Ward, health advocacy adviser at Save the Children, recognize the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum and the 20th anniversary of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; highlight the launch of a new brief that discusses the impact of immunization and the importance of immunization equity through an analysis of five countries’ national immunization coverage; and provide a call to action “to ensure that all children are reached through access to affordable vaccines and a strong primary health care (PHC) system, a first step towards universal health coverage” (1/21).

