Roundtable Discussion Examines How Lack Of Funding, Agreement Hinders Data Collection Necessary To Achieve SDGs

Devex: When it comes to data for the SDGs, money and agreement are still lacking

“With just 10 years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, more than 50 indicators remain undefined, with data missing to identify the progress against these goals. … Insights from a roundtable discussion hosted by SDSN TReNDS, to be released publicly on Tuesday, identify how governments need to change to support the creation and maintenance of the data required to achieve the SDGs…” (Cornish, 1/7).