Religious Extremist Violence In Africa’s Sahel Worsening Humanitarian Crises, Challenging WFP’s Delivery Of Food Aid

Reuters: Jihadist violence putting “generation at risk” in Africa’s Sahel — WFP

“Jihadist violence in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso has forced nearly 1 million people to flee their homes, destroyed fragile agricultural economies, and hobbled humanitarian aid efforts, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday. … In all, 860,000 people have been displaced across the three countries and 2.4 million are in need of urgent food assistance, the WFP said. But a lack of security stops most of the aid reaching those in need…” (Farge/Jabkhiro, 11/19).