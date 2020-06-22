menu

Recently Introduced Senate Bill Could Inhibit Academic Research, Some Science Advocates Say

Jun 22, 2020

Science: U.S. science groups wary of new Senate bills to curb foreign influences
“A bipartisan group of U.S. senators [last week] proposed sweeping — and controversial — changes in how the federal government manages academic research in the face of threats from other countries. The authors of the legislation, more than 1 year in the making, tout it as a way to stop China and other countries from stealing the fruits of federally funded research and using the information to damage U.S. economic and national security. But research advocates worry that if enacted, the bill could damage the U.S. academic research enterprise by restricting the flow of talent and ideas…” (Mervis, 6/18).

