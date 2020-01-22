Rebuilding Trust In Health Care Critical To Building Resilient Health Systems, Fortune Editor In Chief Writes

Fortune: Want to stop an outbreak in its tracks? Start with trust

Clifton Leaf, editor in chief at Fortune

“The key to building resilient health care systems around the world is rebuilding trust in health care. That was one of the fundamental points made in a fascinating panel discussion I moderated [Tuesday] morning on the first official day of programming here at the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum [in Davos, Switzerland]…” (1/21).