Opinion Pieces Discuss U.S. Development Efforts In Africa; Trump Administration’s Actions On Women’s Health, Relationship With China; Violence In Afghanistan; Access To TB Treatment
Devex: Opinion: A bipartisan legacy of Africa trade worth remembering
Tom Sheehy, principal of Quinella Global (5/18).
The Hill: Trump assault on women’s choice continues despite pandemic
Bridget Kelly, director of research at the Population Institute (5/16).
New York Times: Trump Is Playing the China Card. Who Believes Him?
Susan E. Rice, national security adviser from 2013 to 2017 and former United States ambassador to the United Nations (5/19).
NPR: Opinion: We Shouldn’t Have To Ask That Babies And Mothers Not Be Killed. Yet We Must
Mary Akrami, women’s rights advocate and director of Afghan Women Network; Wazhma Frogh, founder of the Women and Peace Studies Organization; and Mahbouba Seraj, executive director of Afghan Women Skills Development Centre (5/16).
STAT: If J&J really wants to support nurses, it should make the TB drug bedaquiline affordable
Sasha Cuttler, registered nurse with the San Francisco Department of Public Health; Mary Magee, registered nurse with the San Francisco Department of Public Health; and Guy Vandenberg, registered nurse and HIV clinical specialist at the University of California, San Francisco (5/18).