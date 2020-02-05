menu

Professor Discusses Importance Of Improving Child Development Measurements To Achieve SDGs

Feb 05, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Melissa Gladstone: To move forwards from ensuring children globally not only survive but thrive, we need better ways of measuring child development
Melissa Gladstone, professor of international child health and neurodevelopmental pediatrics at the University of Liverpool, discusses the importance of improving child development measurements for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting a new study published in BMJ Global Health that discusses inequalities in early childhood care and development in low- and middle-income countries (2/4).

