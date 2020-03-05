PRI Examines Debate Over Abortion Rights In Colombia, Argentina

PRI: Two key decisions on abortion in Colombia and Argentina this month

“…Debate over abortion rights across Latin America, as in other parts of the world, has often been adversarial, and supporters and opponents from across the continent followed the Colombian court’s decision. They are looking forward to pending legislation that would legalize elective abortions in Argentina. On Monday night, Colombia’s Constitutional Court voted to uphold a previous ruling that allows the procedure when a woman’s life is at risk, the fetus is malformed, or the pregnancy is a result of rape. Tens of thousands of women in both countries have been taking to the streets to demand legal access to reproductive health rights, but have faced opposition, as public opinion is mixed in their largely Catholic and often conservative societies…” (Valencia, 3/4).