Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Urges Trump, Americans To Heed Health Experts’ Advice During COVID-19 Pandemic

ABC: Joe Biden urges Trump, Americans to ‘listen to the doctors’ like Fauci on coronavirus

“Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently the Democratic front-runner in the 2020 presidential race, joined ABC’s ‘The View’ on Tuesday, urging Americans and the Trump administration to listen to the health experts leading the novel coronavirus response — criticizing the president in the process…” (Verhovek/Nagle, 3/24).

The Hill: Biden: I don’t want to be in a political fight with Trump over coronavirus

“Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he does not want to be in a political fight with President Trump over the coronavirus outbreak but that he would continue to call the president out on misinformation regarding the virus…” (Manchester, 3/24).

Reuters: Biden battles for attention as coronavirus threatens to blunt Democrat’s momentum

“Joe Biden’s presidential campaign installed a television studio in his basement over the weekend so the Democratic front-runner could demand bolder action from President Donald Trump on the coronavirus crisis and speak directly to the country. But when he delivered the debut speech on Monday morning, major cable news networks broadcast New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing instead. It was yet another sign of the upheaval the global pandemic has wrought on a presidential campaign that just a week ago seemed to be moving full steam toward a Nov. 3 general election matchup between Biden and Trump…” (Hunnicutt et al., 3/23).

