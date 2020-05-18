President Trump Discusses U.S. Efforts To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine, Announces New Leadership For ‘Operation Warp Speed’

HHS: Trump Administration Announces Framework and Leadership for ‘Operation Warp Speed’

“On Friday, the Trump administration announced the appointment of Moncef Slaoui as chief adviser and General Gustave F. Perna as chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the administration’s national program to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (medical countermeasures). … Among its other objectives, Operation Warp Speed aims to have substantial quantities of a safe and effective vaccine available for Americans by January 2021…” (5/15).

White House: Remarks by President Trump on Vaccine Development

On Friday, President Trump provided remarks on U.S. efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed (5/15).