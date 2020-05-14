Trump To Appoint Former GSK Executive Moncef Slaoui To Lead ‘Operation Warp Speed’ Search For Novel Coronavirus Vaccine

AP: Trump to name former pharma exec as vaccine czar

“President Donald Trump is set to name a former pharmaceutical executive to lead his administration’s all-out effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, will lead ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ Trump’s push to accelerate the vaccine development process for COVID-19, according to an administration official. Slaoui is to serve in a volunteer capacity, and will be assisted by Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the commander of United States Army Materiel Command. … ‘Operation Warp Speed’ is operating largely independently of the existing White House coronavirus task force, which is also shifting its focus toward vaccine development…” (Miller, 5/13).

