Posts Recognize International Day Of The Midwife

May 06, 2020

Global Citizen: See How Mothers and Midwives Are Trying to Deliver Babies During COVID-19 Crisis
Leah Rodriguez, women and girls and WASH writer at Global Citizen (5/5).

PAHO: Helping women give birth during the pandemic: the experience of four midwives (5/5).

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: International Day of the Midwife: A Global Call to Action
Sarah Barnes, project director of the Maternal Health Initiative at the Wilson Center (5/5).

World Economic Forum: COVID-19 is highlighting global neglect of pregnant women and midwives
Bjorn Andersson, Asia-Pacific regional director with the United Nations Population Fund (5/5).

