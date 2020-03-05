menu

Policy Manager At ONE Campaign Highlights Key Takeaways From OECD’s Latest ODA Data

Mar 05, 2020

ONE: ONE’s key takeaways from the latest aid data
Jorge Rivera, policy manager for development finance at the ONE Campaign, discusses key takeaways from OECD’s latest official development assistance (ODA) data for 2018: “Aid decreased for the second year in a row. But the devil is in the detail: many donors increased their investments … Less aid is staying in donor countries than before … A larger share of aid is being targeted to the countries and regions with the greatest needs … More aid is being spent in support of gender equality and women’s empowerment…” (3/4).

