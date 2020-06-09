Pharmaceutical Companies Advance Research Into Vaccines, Therapies For Novel Coronavirus; Questions Around Access To Potential Vaccine Remain

ABC (Australia): When coronavirus vaccine is released, there won’t be enough to go around. Who will get it first? (Uibu, 6/9).

HealthDay News: HealthDay Reports: Experts Optimistic in Search for COVID-19 Vaccine (Gordon, 6/8).

The Hill: Inside the race to map the coronavirus (Wilson, 6/9).

Homeland Preparedness News: Reps. Kuster, Jeffries introduce bill to ensure mass production of COVID-19 vaccine (Kovaleski, 6/8).

New York Times: Can a Vaccine for Covid-19 Be Developed in Record Time? (Mukherjee et al., 6/8).

Project Syndicate/Econ Films: The Race for a Vaccine (6/8).

Reuters: Gilead’s remdesivir shows promise in COVID-19 study on monkeys (Mishra, 6/9).

Reuters: AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. backing in race for COVID-19 treatment (Aripaka, 6/9).

Reuters: Explainer: What are antibody therapies and who is developing them for COVID-19? (Erman, 6/9).

Reuters: E.U. watchdog aims for speedy approval of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment (Aripaka, 6/8).