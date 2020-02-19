menu

Pfizer/Upjohn White Paper Provides Review Of Research, Strategies To Address NCDs Globally

Feb 19, 2020

Pfizer/Upjohn: Leading the Conversation on Noncommunicable Diseases Worldwide: An Evidence-Based Review of Key Research and Strategies to Develop Sustainable Solutions
This white paper provides a review of research and strategies to address noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including descriptions of the global NCD burden, causes of NCDs, global and regional trends, interventions to address NCDs, stakeholders involved in managing NCDs, and potential solutions to address NCDs (February 2020).

