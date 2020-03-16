menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Parental Consent Laws May Impact Adolescents’ Access To Health Services, UNAIDS Says

Mar 16, 2020

UNAIDS: Parental consent undermines the right to health of adolescents
This post provides an overview of data on parental consent laws and the potential impact on adolescents accessing health services, noting, “Many countries have laws or policies that prevent adolescents from accessing essential health services without the consent of a parent or guardian. The original intention may have been to protect minors, but these stipulations often have the opposite effect and increase the risk of HIV and other health problems among adolescents” (3/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.