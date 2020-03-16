Parental Consent Laws May Impact Adolescents’ Access To Health Services, UNAIDS Says

UNAIDS: Parental consent undermines the right to health of adolescents

This post provides an overview of data on parental consent laws and the potential impact on adolescents accessing health services, noting, “Many countries have laws or policies that prevent adolescents from accessing essential health services without the consent of a parent or guardian. The original intention may have been to protect minors, but these stipulations often have the opposite effect and increase the risk of HIV and other health problems among adolescents” (3/16).