Pandemic Threatens Africa’s Health Care Workforce; Multi-Dimensional Crisis Impacts Afghanistan; Europe Looks To Recover; COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Latin America; White House Task Force To Hold First Briefing In 2 Months

AFRICA

AP: Kenya: 3 people killed in clash with police over face masks (Odula, 6/26).

Axios: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens (Lawler, 6/25).

BBC: Coronavirus: How Africa’s supply chains are evolving (Russon, 6/25).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Africa’s unsung army of women wage war on COVID-19 (Bhalla/Wuilbercq, 6/25).

U.N. News: DR Congo: COVID-19 slows pace of reform, exacerbates fragile security situation (6/25).

Washington Post: The coronavirus is jeopardizing a ‘very, very finite’ workforce: Africa’s doctors and nurses (Paquette, 6/25).

ASIA

AP: ASEAN tackles emergency virus fund, sea feud in video summit (Dinh/Van Dam, 6/26).

AP: AP Interview: Nepal preparing for new coronavirus cases (Gurubacharya, 6/25).

The Lancet: Access to health care under threat in Afghanistan (Devi, 6/27).

New Humanitarian: Lost in translation: Language barriers and the Rohingya response (Hölzl, 6/25).

New York Times: For Those Getting Married, a Searchable Domestic Violence Database (Wee, 6/25).

U.N. News: Coronavirus casts ‘huge shadow’ over Afghan life as multi-dimensional crisis continues (6/25).

Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Overwhelms New Delhi’s Hospitals (Roy et al., 6/25).

EUROPE

AP: Portugal scrambles to regroup amid 100s of new virus cases (Hatton, 6/26).

AP: After waves of COVID deaths, care homes face legal reckoning (Leicester, 6/25).

Bloomberg: Covid Antibody Tests Not Ready for U.K. Roll-Out, Experts Warn (Mulier, 6/25).

New York Times: In Norway, Gymgoers Avoid Infections as Virus Recedes (Kolata, 6/25).

New York Times: Flare-Up in Virus Cases Sets Back Germany’s Efforts to Reopen (Eddy, 6/25).

The Telegraph: NHS treatment delays linked to more child deaths than coronavirus (Knapton, 6/25).

Wall Street Journal: Once the Center of the Coronavirus Crisis, Europe Now Looks Ahead With Hope (Stancati et al., 6/25).

LATIN AMERICA

NPR: COVID-19 Infection Rate In Rio’s Favelas Far Exceeds Official Count, A New Study Says (Reeves, 6/25).

Washington Post: Latin America’s coronavirus crisis is only getting worse (Tharoor, 6/26).

MIDDLE EAST

Reuters: Israel, Palestinians tighten restrictions as coronavirus reemerges (Rabinovitch et al., 6/24).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in nearly two months (Samuels, 6/25).

The Hill: White House task force tracking coronavirus spikes even as Trump says virus is ‘going away’: report (Bowden, 6/25).

New York Times: As Virus Surges, Younger People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of Cases (Bosman et al., 6/25).

NPR: U.S. Sets Daily Record For New COVID-19 Cases (Katkov, 6/26).

POLITICO: States plead for help while White House touts success in curbing virus (Cancryn/Tahir, 6/25).