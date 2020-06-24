Outcomes Of USG COVID-19 Serology Testing Workshop Published In Immunity Journal

NIH: Experts identify steps to expand and improve antibody tests in COVID-19 response

“More than 300 scientists and clinicians from the federal government, industry, and academia published a report of their conclusions and recommendations on COVID-19 serology studies online in Immunity. The group gathered for an online workshop in May to discuss the role of serology testing in understanding and responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis and to explore strategies to address key scientific knowledge opportunities and gaps in the emerging field…” (6/23).