Outcomes Of USG COVID-19 Serology Testing Workshop Published In Immunity Journal

Jun 24, 2020

NIH: Experts identify steps to expand and improve antibody tests in COVID-19 response
“More than 300 scientists and clinicians from the federal government, industry, and academia published a report of their conclusions and recommendations on COVID-19 serology studies online in Immunity. The group gathered for an online workshop in May to discuss the role of serology testing in understanding and responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis and to explore strategies to address key scientific knowledge opportunities and gaps in the emerging field…” (6/23).

