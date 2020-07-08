Organizations Release Statements On U.S. Withdrawal From WHO

AMA: Statement on withdrawal of U.S. from the World Health Organization

In a statement on the withdrawal of the U.S. from the WHO, Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics; Gary L. LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians; Susan R. Bailey, president of the American Medical Association; and Jacqueline W. Fincher, president of the American College of Physicians, say, “This dangerous withdrawal not only impacts the global response against COVID-19, but also undermines efforts to address other major public health threats. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Physicians, and American Medical Association strongly oppose this short-sighted decision. We call on Congress to reject the administration’s withdrawal from the WHO and make every effort to preserve the United States’ relationship with this valued global institution. Now is the time to invest in global health, rather than turn back” (7/7).

AVAC: Global Health and Human Rights Organizations Say U.S. Withdrawal from WHO is Reckless Act that Could Delay Americans’ Access to COVID-19 Solutions and Prolong Global Pandemic

“AVAC, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group (TAG) strongly condemn the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). … Global cooperation on public health policy, science, data, and information sharing is needed more urgently than ever before. The Trump administration makes a dangerous gamble in thinking that the U.S. can act alone in the response to COVID-19. … AVAC, Health GAP, and TAG call for the Trump administration to immediately reverse this disastrous decision, restore and protect funding to WHO, and work to ensure global cooperation in the pandemic response” (7/7).