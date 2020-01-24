Opinion Pieces Reflect On Past 3 Years Of Mexico City Policy

The Hill: Reflecting on three years of Trump’s Global Gag Rule

Reps. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Andy Levin (D-Mich.)

“As two members of Congress committed to a strong U.S. foreign policy and the effective provision of foreign assistance, we are deeply troubled by what we see around the world three years after President Trump implemented and radically expanded the disastrous [Mexico City policy, otherwise known as the global gag rule,] on Jan. 23, 2017. … The U.S. is a world leader in global health with a powerful legacy of transforming lives. … We should be building on our global health successes — not tying our own hands. … [T]he U.S. cannot abdicate its leadership on global health because of partisan politics. Passing the Global HER Act would end this devastating policy once and for all, restoring our country’s international leadership and ensuring that women, men, and children around the world are able to access the health care they so desperately need” (1/23).

Rewire.News: Three Years Later, Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ Continues to Devastate Global Health

Monica Kerrigan, executive director of Planned Parenthood Global, and Nelly Munyasia, executive director of Reproductive Health Kenya (RHNK)

“… The global gag rule threatens access to a range of health services, silences local advocacy, and emboldens opponents of human rights. It must be repealed. … As countries around the world grapple with how to achieve health care for all people, we need to ensure sexual and reproductive health is included — and abortion must be a part of that. Because abortion is health care, and health care is a human right…” (1/23).