Opinion Pieces Recognize International Women’s Day

Devex: Opinion: Challenging international development to get out of its comfort zone on gender equality

Rachel Firth, founder of Women in Dev and managing director of Global Office Consulting, and Roopa Dhatt, executive director and co-founder of Women in Global Health, physician, implementing partner and steering committee member of the Women Leaders in Global Health Conference, and on the Advisory Council of Global Health 50-50 (3/5).

IPS: Sticky Floors, Glass Ceilings & Biased Barriers: the Architecture of Gender Inequality

Pedro Conceição, director of the UNDP Human Development Report Office (3/8).

Ms. Magazine: This International Women’s Day, It’s Time for A Real Investment in Women and Girls

Laurie Adams, chief executive officer of Women for Women International (WfWI) (3/6).

New York Times: Melinda Gates: How to Start the Conversation About Gender Equality

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (3/7).

New York Times: What You Do to Your Women, You Do to Your Nation

Valerie M. Hudson, professor and author (3/6).

Stuff: Jacinda Ardern: On International Women’s Day help improve women’s access to equal opportunities

Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of Denmark, and Abiy Ahmed, prime minister of Ethiopia (3/8).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Opinion: International Women’s Day is not a ‘Hallmark holiday’

Regan Ralph, chief executive and president of the Fund for Global Human Rights (3/7).