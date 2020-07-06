Opinion Pieces Discuss WASH Partnership In India, Use Of Immunity Samples To Predict Emerging Diseases, Potential Impact Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO
Devex: Come hell or piped water
Anirudha Nagar, human rights lawyer and communities co-director for Accountability Counsel (7/2).
Financial Times: Immunity sampling can alert the world to emerging diseases
Anjana Ahuja, science commentator at the Financial Times (7/6).
Washington Post: Everyone will be affected by the U.S.’s withdrawal from the WHO
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (7/1).