Opinion Pieces Discuss WASH Partnership In India, Use Of Immunity Samples To Predict Emerging Diseases, Potential Impact Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO

Jul 06, 2020

Devex: Come hell or piped water
Anirudha Nagar, human rights lawyer and communities co-director for Accountability Counsel (7/2).

Financial Times: Immunity sampling can alert the world to emerging diseases
Anjana Ahuja, science commentator at the Financial Times (7/6).

Washington Post: Everyone will be affected by the U.S.’s withdrawal from the WHO
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (7/1).

