Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Importance Of Vaccines

CNN: The world is celebrating the valor of health workers. But in Syria, they’re still being killed

Kelly Razzouk, director of policy and advocacy, and Amanda Catanzo, senior director for international programs policy and advocacy, both at the International Rescue Committee (4/29).

Devex: Opinion: Why tackling the silent crisis of drug-resistant infections matters more than ever

Manica Balasegaram, British medical doctor and executive director of the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (4/29).

EURACTIV: Increase tax collection fairly: How poor countries can tackle the coronavirus crisis

Chiara Putaturo, E.U. inequality and tax policy adviser at Oxfam, and Lis Cunha, E.U. policy officer at ActionAid International (4/30).

Financial Times: Africa’s Covid-19 response is a glimpse of how things could be different

David Pilling, Africa editor at the Financial Times (4/29).

Foreign Policy: It’s Time to Help Africa Fight the Virus

Charles Holmes, professor of medicine at Georgetown University; Anthony Lake, former U.S. national security advisor and executive director of UNICEF; and Witney Schneidman, senior advisor for Africa at Covington & Burling LLP (4/29).

Global Health NOW: Vaccine Hesitancy Post-COVID-19: Will Our Memory Fade or Last?

Alex Hartlage, MD candidate at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and member of Vaccine Ambassadors (4/28).

The Guardian: The TB epidemic teaches us the battle against Covid-19 won’t be won in hospitals alone

Salmaan Keshavjee, director of the Harvard Medical School Center for Global Health Delivery; Aaron Shakow, research associate in global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School; and Tom Nicholson, research associate at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy (4/30).

The Hill: Pandemic sheds light on crucial need for access to clean water services

Adam Krantz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (4/29).

The Hill: The unintended consequences of a proposed cure for COVID-19

Samantha McBirney, engineer at RAND Corporation; Sangita Baxi, assistant policy analyst at RAND; Krishna B. Kumar, director of the Pardee Initiative for Global Human Progress at the Pardee RAND Graduate School; and Todd Richmond, director at the Technology and Narrative Lab (4/29).

New York Times: Why the Global Debt of Poor Nations Must Be Canceled

Abiy Ahmed, prime minister of Ethiopia (4/30).

New York Times: At Least 89 Vaccines Are Being Developed. It May Not Matter

Seth Berkley, chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (4/29).

Scientific American: If You Think Preparedness Is Expensive, the Pandemic Puts Things in Perspective

Claire Pomeroy, president of the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation (4/30).

Washington Post: The fight against AIDS has shaped how potential covid-19 drugs will reach patients

Marie-Amélie George, legal historian and assistant professor at Wake Forest University School of Law (4/29).

Washington Post: Nikki Haley: China’s coronavirus actions are just one of many threats it poses

Nikki Haley, U.S. representative to the United Nations in 2017 and 2018 (4/29).