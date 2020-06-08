Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Health Disparities, Pandemic’s Threat To Food Security In Africa

Bloomberg: Hydroxychloroquine Farce Has Tragic Consequences

Lionel Laurent, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (6/8).

CNBC Africa: As COVID-19 presents Africa with conflicting choices between relief for today and investing for tomorrow, here’s why it needs to consider digitization

Eyob Tekalgn Tolina, state minister of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance, and Ruth Goodwin-Groen, managing director of Better Than Cash Alliance (6/5).

The Conversation: Why it’s vital to look beyond the hype about repurposed malaria drugs

Marguerite Blignaut, postdoctoral research fellow at Stellenbosch University (6/7).

The Conversation: Epidemics have often led to discrimination against minorities — this time is no different

Mark Honigsbaum, medical historian and lecturer in journalism at City, University of London (6/6).

The Conversation: COVID-19 heightens water problems around the world

Cecilia Tortajada, senior research fellow at the Institute of Water Policy at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, and Asit K. Biswas, visiting professor at the University of Glasgow (6/8).

Devex: Weak health systems kill — here’s how we can stop that from happening

Madeleine Ballard, executive director of the Community Health Impact Coalition (6/5).

Devex: On equity in the international development sector — we need more intravists

Blessing Omakwu, international development consultant, women’s equality evangelist, lawyer, and founder of the She Tank (6/5).

Foreign Affairs: How the Coronavirus Sows Civil Conflict

Rachel Brown, founder and executive director of Over Zero; Heather Hurlburt, director of the New Models of Policy Change project at New America’s Political Reform program; and Alexandra Stark, senior researcher at New America’s Political Reform program (6/6).

The Guardian: If drug firms take public funds they must make their finds available to all

Kenan Malik, Observer columnist (6/7).

IPS: Safeguarding Africa’s Food Security in the Age of COVID-19

Pritha Mitra, Malawi mission chief and deputy division chief in the IMF’s African Department, and Seung Mo Choi, economist at the IMF Institute for Capacity Development (6/5).

New York Times: Brazil Is in Coronavirus Free Fall

Vanessa Barbara, editor of A Hortaliça and author (6/8).

New York Times: Could Trump Turn a Vaccine Into a Campaign Stunt?

Ezekiel Emanuel, professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, co-host of the podcast Making the Call, and author, and Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania, co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine, and author (6/8).

Scientific American: Why Would Anyone Distrust Anthony Fauci?

John H. Evans, Tata Chancellor’s chair in social sciences and co-director of the Institute for Practical Ethics at the University of California, San Diego, and Eszter Hargittai, professor and chair in internet use and society in the Communication and Media Studies Department at the University of Zurich (6/7).

Scientific American: Racism, Not Genetics, Explains Why Black Americans Are Dying Of COVID-19

Clarence (Lance) Gravlee, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Florida (6/7).