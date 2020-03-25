Opinion Pieces Address TB-Related Issues In Light Of World Day

The Conversation: Just as in coronavirus, young people are key to stopping tuberculosis

Leslie A. Enane, assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine (3/24).

Devex: Opinion: Research and partnership the key to TB treatment progress

Pauline Williams, senior vice president of global health research & development at GSK (3/24).

Global Health NOW: We Need to Move Faster to Introduce New TB Drugs

Andre Zagorski, senior principal technical adviser for Management Sciences for Health (3/24).