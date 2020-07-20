Opinion Pieces Address Issues Related To COVID-19, Global Poverty, U.N. Role

Devex: More equitable health systems? Empower frontline health workers

Joanne Peter, director of social innovation within Johnson & Johnson’s Global Community Impact team, and Ben Davies is the global leader of the Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation (7/20).

Devex: What do nurses need now?

Barbara Stilwell, executive director of Nursing Now, and Kathryn Irwin, program director of communications and events with Nursing Now (7/20).

Devex: 5 ways to meet the needs of people with disabilities during pandemics

Ifeanyi Nsofor, CEO of EpiAFRIC and director of policy and advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch, and Shubha Nagesh, director of follow-up programs with the Latika Roy Foundation in Dehradun, India, both senior Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity at George Washington University (7/20).

Forbes Africa: The United Nations At 75 Remains The World’s Moral Compass

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator to Kenya (7/19).

IPS: World Poverty: We Have Come So Far… But so Much Further To Go

Ann McLaughlin, founder and director of NGOabroad, and transformation coach and consultant (7/17).

New York Times: How to Identify Flawed Research Before It Becomes Dangerous

Michael B. Eisen, computational biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, and Robert Tibshirani, statistician at Stanford University (7/20).