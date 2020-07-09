menu

Opinion Pieces Address Impact Of HIV/AIDS On Black Community; Access To Care For People Living With HIV; Lessons From, Politics Of HIV Mortality Data; Progress On, Challenges To Ending Global HIV Epidemic

Jul 09, 2020

The Atlantic: We Can’t End AIDS Without Fighting Racism
Elton John, musician and author (7/9).

Devex: Ensuring services for people with advanced HIV disease — more important than ever
Laura N. Broyles, director of programs at the Global Health Impact Group; Debi Boeras, chief executive officer at the Global Health Impact Group; and Renuka Gadde, vice president for global health at BD (7/3).

The Lancet: Reckoning with mortality: global health, HIV, and the politics of data
Matthew M. Kavanagh, visiting professor of law, assistant professor of global health, and director of the Global Health Policy & Politics Initiative at Georgetown University; Ingrid T. Katz of the Harvard Global Health Institute and Harvard Medical School; and Charles B. Holmes of the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Georgetown University and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (7/3).

NEJM: Four Decades of HIV/AIDS — Much Accomplished, Much to Do
Anthony S. Fauci, director, and H. Clifford Lane, deputy director for clinical research and special projects, both at the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (7/2).

