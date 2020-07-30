menu

Editorial, Opinion Pieces Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including School Openings, Lessons From France’s Response, Poor Data On Women

Jul 30, 2020

The Lancet: The COVID-19 infodemic
Editorial Board (7/17).

New York Times: Opening Schools Won’t Be Easy, but Here’s How to Do It Safely
Ezekiel J. Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives and professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and colleagues (7/29).

PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases: Developing a low-cost and accessible COVID-19 vaccine for global health
Peter J. Hotez, founding editor in chief of PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, and Maria Elena Bottazzi, distinguished professor of biology and associate dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (7/29).

STAT: Sexist and incomplete data hold back the world’s Covid-19 response
Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (7/30).

Washington Post: The U.S. could learn from France’s response to covid-19
Timothy Searchinger, research scholar at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs (7/30).

Washington Post: Covid-19 will provoke a societal immunity that can protect us from the next pandemic
J.R. McNeill, history professor at Georgetown University (7/28).

