ONE U.K. Director Discusses Issues Facing U.K. Aid, Use Of ONE’s Real Aid Index To Inform Decisionmaking

ONE: ONE’s Real Aid Index 2020: The foreign secretary must do more with less

Romilly Greenhill, director of the ONE Campaign U.K., discusses issues currently facing U.K. aid and ONE’s Real Aid Index. Greenhill writes, “U.K. aid will need to do more, with less money — due to a shrinking economy with looming cuts in government budgets, the Department for International Development (DFID) merger with the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO), and the need to tackle the increasing global challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. … In making these cuts, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who will control 80% of the U.K. ODA budget when DFID is merged with the FCO, has some tough decisions to make. We must ensure Dominic Raab has the data he needs to make surgeon-like cuts, whilst improving the quality of aid spending across all government departments to ensure our aid delivers for the world’s poorest people and U.K. taxpayers. That’s where ONE’s Real Aid Index comes in…” (7/10).