Obesity-Related Diseases Among Top 3 Killers In Most Parts Of World, World Bank Report Says

Feb 07, 2020

World Bank: Obesity-Related Diseases Among Top Three Killers in Most Countries, World Bank Says
“Long believed to be a problem exclusive to high-income countries, evidence shows that over 70 percent of the world’s 2 billion overweight and obese individuals live in low- or middle-income countries. Faced with increasing disability, mortality, health care costs, and lower productivity, obesity is a growing concern for all countries regardless of income level, says a new World Bank report launched [on Thursday]. … The report … states that obesity-related diseases are now among the top three killers across the globe, except in sub-Saharan Africa…” (2/6).

