Number Of Women, Girls Who Have Undergone FGM Possibly Higher Than Current Estimates, Report Says

The Guardian: True numbers of FGM victims could be far higher as countries fail to record cases

“The number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) could be much higher than previously estimated, as a new report shows the practice is carried out in more than 90 countries around the world. … After pulling together data from indirect estimates, smaller surveys, academic studies and from anecdotal evidence, researchers from Equality Now, the End FGM European Network, and the U.S. End FGM/C Network found that hundreds of thousands of cases have been documented across 92 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America…” (Ford, 3/17).