NPR Asks Ebola Responders About Efforts Needed To End DRC Outbreak

Jan 10, 2020

NPR: What Will It Take To Finally End Congo’s Ebola Outbreak In 2020?
“…Since the epidemic was declared on Aug. 1, 2018, more than 3,300 people have been infected with Ebola, making the outbreak the worst on record for Congo, and the second worst in human history after the much larger West Africa Ebola outbreak of 2013-2016. So is it possible to finally end this outbreak in 2020? And if so, what will it take? NPR put that question to five people involved in the Ebola response; here’s what they said…” (Aizenman, 1/9).

