NIAID Director Fauci, Other Health Officials To Testify Virtually In Senate Health Committee Hearing

New York Times: Fauci, Other Witnesses and Chairman Are Quarantined, but Hearing Must Go On

“The chairman is in quarantine for coronavirus exposure. So are the star witnesses. But fireworks — albeit virtual ones — are likely when Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and three other top government doctors testify before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday in one of the strangest high-stakes hearings in memory. The session, in which the chairman and witnesses will appear by video, will be the first time Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert — and one of the few truth-tellers in the administration in the eyes of many Americans — appears before Congress since President Trump declared the coronavirus crisis a national emergency on March 13…” (Stolberg et al., 5/11).