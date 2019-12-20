NGOs Must Work Together To Eliminate HIV Transmission By 2030, Opinion Piece Says

Devex: Opinion: Collaborating to lead the region: HIV in Southeast Asia

Leow Yangfa, registered social worker and executive director of Oogachaga

“…[I]t is difficult to see how the region will meet the UNAIDS 2030 HIV elimination target. But it is not impossible, and nongovernmental organizations and civil society groups could be the key to change. … It thus falls upon Singapore’s NGOs and civil society groups to push for change and make a difference in HIV response, especially for the LGBTQI+ community. … By coming together to tackle HIV, more impact can be achieved. … For Oogachaga, we have learned the importance of collaborating with various stakeholders as we recognize, through our clients, the intersectionality that exists in Singapore, especially in the area of HIV, and we would advise others to do the same. … We urge communities around the world, especially here in Southeast Asia, to acknowledge your unique diversities and work inclusively to eliminate HIV transmission by 2030” (12/20).