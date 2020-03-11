menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

News Outlets Report On COVID-19 Epidemiology, Experts’ Advice On Related Issues

Mar 11, 2020

CNBC: WHO gives advice on handling mental health toll from the coronavirus (Miller, 3/10).

Mother Jones: 4 Recommendations for Dealing With the Coronavirus from a Public Health Dream Team (Peischel, 3/10).

STAT: Why ‘flattening the curve’ may be the world’s best bet to slow the coronavirus (Branswell, 3/11).

VOA: World Facing Coronavirus Pandemic, Health Expert Says (Dunellari, 3/9).

Washington Post: Coronavirus is mysteriously sparing kids and killing the elderly. Understanding why may help defeat the virus (Wan/Achenbach, 3/10).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.