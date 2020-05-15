menu

News Outlets Highlight Ousted BARDA Chief Bright’s Testimony In U.S. House

May 15, 2020

POLITICO: How Rick Bright grabbed the spotlight and angered the Trump administration
“Ousted federal vaccine expert Rick Bright seized Washington’s spotlight for hours on Thursday, warning mask-clad lawmakers that the Trump administration had failed to prepare for the Covid-19 outbreak and actively misled Americans on its response. Bright’s testimony represented a critical moment in the virus crisis: He’s the first federal health official to publicly criticize the Trump administration so harshly, and in such detail, given his prominent position in the biomedical world. Trump defenders were nowhere to be found in the House hearing room because they declined to send someone, giving Bright hours of air time and a news cycle’s worth of headlines…” (Owermohle/Diamond, 5/14).

Additional coverage of Bright’s testimony is available from The Atlantic, Financial Times, The Hill (2), STAT (2), U.S. News, and Washington Post.

