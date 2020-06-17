menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

News Outlets Examine Various Efforts To Develop Novel Coronavirus Vaccines

Jun 17, 2020

Axios: Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine (Primack, 6/16).

Financial Times: The long road to a Covid-19 vaccine (Ahuja, 6/17).

Financial Times: Sanofi to build vaccine plant and research centre in France (Abboud, 6/16).

Los Angeles Times: China aims to ‘lead the world’ by winning the coronavirus vaccine race (Su, 6/17).

Reuters: EXCLUSIVE — CureVac becomes second company to test coronavirus vaccine in Germany — sources (Burger/Weiss, 6/16).

Science: ‘We’ve got to be able to move more quickly.’ The pandemic reality of COVID-19 clinical trials (Couzin-Frankel, 6/16).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Vaccine Makers Are Hunting for Vital Equipment: Glass Vials (Hopkins/Hinshaw, 6/16).

