News Outlets Examine U.S. Government Efforts On Coronavirus, Officials’ Ongoing Work With WHO, Vaccine Research, COVID-19 Efforts In Africa

Bloomberg Law: U.S. Agencies Work With WHO Despite Trump Threat to Cut Ties

“Top U.S. health officials said they are still working closely with the World Health Organization even after President Donald Trump said last week he planned to terminate the U.S. relationship with the group for being too deferential to China…” (Edney, 6/4).

CNN: NIH chief worried vaccine “skepticism” might cause some to skip coronavirus vaccine

“The director of the National Institutes of Health said Thursday he’s concerned that vaccine ‘skepticism’ could hinder the effort to immunize the country against Covid-19. ‘I’m a bit concerned to see there’s a fair amount of skepticism in the American public about whether or not they would take such a vaccine,’ Dr. Francis Collins told CNN in an interview…” (Cohen, 6/4).

CNN: CDC woes bring Director Redfield’s troubled past as an AIDS researcher to light

“…In interviews with numerous public health experts, including eight current CDC officials, many said they are disillusioned by [CDC Director Robert] Redfield, telling CNN he’s failed to push back against White House efforts to sideline the CDC and politicize its science. While sources consistently described Redfield as a respected doctor, they also view him as a relatively ineffectual public health leader at a time of pandemic, and a pawn of the president’s political agenda…” (Holmes et al., 6/4).

Science: Top U.S. scientists left out of White House selection of COVID-19 vaccine shortlist

“When the news broke yesterday that Operation Warp Speed had selected five experimental COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track through testing and, potentially, mass-scale production, it was news even to some top scientists involved with the White House-led program. ‘It’s been so chaotic, and it’s not even transparent to those of us who are trying to help out,’ says a source linked to Warp Speed who asked not to be named…” (Cohen, 6/4).

VOA: U.S.-Africa Coronavirus Fight Is Multi-Front Battle

“The challenges faced by African nations during the coronavirus pandemic are about much more than a rapidly spreading virus, American aid officials say. They’re concerned about the threats it poses to proper nutrition, the economy, liberties and freedoms, and the ongoing war against a deadly parasite that has plagued this continent for centuries: malaria…” (Powell, 6/4).