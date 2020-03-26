News Outlets Examine Global Efforts To Develop Coronavirus Treatments, Vaccines

Financial Times: The global hunt for a coronavirus drug | Free to read (Kuchler et al., 3/26).

Financial Times: Gilead asks to rescind special status for potential coronavirus drug (Mancini et al., 3/25).

Nature: How blood from coronavirus survivors might save lives (Maxmen, 3/24).

NBC: Tracking the development of coronavirus treatments (Siegel, 3/25).

STAT: Under intense criticism, Gilead forsakes monopoly status for its experimental Covid-19 drug (Silverman, 3/25).