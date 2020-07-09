News Outlets Examine Efforts To Develop Vaccines, Treatments For COVID-19; U.S. Government Launches Website For Volunteer Registration

AP: ‘Desperation science’ slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

“Desperate to solve the deadly conundrum of COVID-19, the world is clamoring for fast answers and solutions from a research system not built for haste…” (Marchione, 7/8).

CNBC: In race to bring vaccine to market, big pharma struggles to protect its intellectual property rights

“As the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus speeds up, the pharmaceutical industry is being careful to not set any dangerous precedent that may weaken their future intellectual property rights, a senior executive at IHS Markit said Thursday…” (Choudhury, 7/9).

New York Times: U.S. Weighs Early Vaccine Access for Minorities and Others at Risk

“Federal health officials are already trying to decide who will get the first doses of any effective coronavirus vaccines, which could be on the market this winter but could require many additional months to become widely available to Americans…” (Twohey, 7/9).

NPR: Indian Company Starts Mass-Producing Coronavirus Vaccines Before Trials

“An Indian vaccine company has started mass production of four coronavirus vaccines before clinical trials. If one of the formulas proves effective, India will have hundreds of millions of doses ready…” (Frayer, 7/8).

Reuters: Potential COVID-19 vaccine not ‘single solution’ to pandemic, Johnson & Johnson CEO says

“U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson aims to begin clinical testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks and produce billions of doses in 2021, chief executive officer Alex Gorsky said on Wednesday, but cautioned that it will take more than one vaccine to rein in the virus…” (O’Donnell, 7/8).

USA TODAY: Could a coronavirus vaccine rehab the pharmaceutical industry’s reputation despite drug price increases?

“For years, the pharmaceutical industry has faced withering bipartisan criticism and a deteriorating reputation among the public for its role in driving up drug prices. But the sector suddenly might be poised to go from villain to hero with the development of a vaccine that could end the COVID-19 pandemic…” (Bomey, 7/8).

Washington Post: Volunteers can now sign up for large coronavirus vaccine studies

“A network of more than 100 clinical trial sites at hospitals and medical clinics in the United States and across the world will take on the unprecedented challenge of testing covid-19 vaccines and other preventive treatments, federal officials announced Wednesday. The Covid-19 Prevention Network, which knits together the existing federal clinical trial infrastructure developed largely to test HIV vaccines and treatments, launched with a website for volunteers to sign up to be considered when the first trials begin later this month…” (Johnson, 7/8).