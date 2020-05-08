New Zealand Eliminates COVID-19; Violence Grips Colombia Amid Lockdowns; ISIS Exploits Iraq’s Lockdowns To Step Up Attacks; U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down

AFRICA

Devex: The double burden of coronavirus and Ebola in eastern DRC (Jerving/Tsongo, 5/8).

Global Health NOW: Africa’s Decision-Makers Get a Data Boost (Myers, 5/7).

Reuters: Africa disease centre rejects Tanzania’s allegation that its coronavirus tests faulty (Paravicini et al., 5/7).

ASIA

The Lancet: New Zealand eliminates COVID-19 (Cousins, 5/9).

NPR: China Says It Contained COVID-19. Now It Fights To Control The Story (Feng, 5/7).

PRI: Is Vietnam the coronavirus-fighting champ of the world? (Winn, 5/7).

Reuters: Indonesia team says it has created $1,000 ventilator for COVID-19 fight (Budiman et al., 5/7).

Xinhua: 20.1 mln newborns by December in India may pose health challenge amid COVID-19: UNICEF (5/8).

EUROPE

Reuters: Black and some other ethnic groups more at risk from COVID-19, Britain says (Faulconbridge, 5/7).

Washington Post: Putin knows how to rule Russia as an autocrat. But he seems on the sidelines amid coronavirus crisis (Dixon, 5/7).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Minors deported from Mexico to Guatemala positive for virus (Pérez D., 5/8).

The Guardian: ‘Separation by sex’: gendered lockdown fueling hate crime on streets of Bogotá (Griffin/Antara, 5/8).

The Guardian: ‘We are living in a catastrophe’: Peru’s jungle capital choking for breath as Covid-19 hits (Collyns, 5/7).

The Lancet: Chile plans controversial COVID-19 certificates (Fraser, 5/9).

Reuters: Chile’s Pinera says lobbied Trump to seek ‘pole position’ for vaccine access (Cambero/Laing, 5/7).

Reuters: Coronavirus outbreak in Colombia prison sparks fear among officials, families (Hernandez et al., 5/7).

MIDDLE EAST

DW: Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19 threatens polio, measles vaccine programs (Janjua, 5/8).

New Humanitarian: U.N. cuts extra pay for health workers in Yemen just as COVID-19 hits (Slemrod/Parker, 5/7).

Reuters: Pakistan to start easing lockdown amid sharp coronavirus spread (Shahzad/Greenfield, 5/7).

Washington Post: ISIS exploits Iraq’s coronavirus lockdown to step up attacks (Loveluck/Salim, 5/8).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Fears grow as coronavirus bears down on Mexico City (Verza, 5/8).

Homeland Preparedness News: Rep. Higgins to introduce bill establishing new pandemic agency within HHS (Kovaleski, 5/7).

NPR: U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down, Most Without Treating Any COVID-19 Patients (Rose, 5/7).

Quartz: Underfunded public health schools say a lot about the US response to Covid-19 (Merelli, 5/7).

Undark: Is the Military Prepared to Handle Covid-19 Within Its Ranks? (Callier, 5/7).