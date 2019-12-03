New WHO Report Examines Country Plans For Addressing Health Risks Due To Climate Change

World Health Organization: Climate risks to health are growing but prioritized funding lacking to safeguard human health from climate change

“Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not acting fully on their own plans to achieve this, according to the first global snapshot of progress on climate change and health. The new report draws on data from 101 countries surveyed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and reported in the 2018 WHO Health and Climate Change Survey Report…” (12/3).