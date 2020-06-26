New Reports, Interview Highlight Need For Food Systems Reform Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Climate Change

Devex: ‘Radical transformation’: COVID-19 shows urgency for food systems policy shifts

“A dramatic shift in global policy governing food systems is needed if the world is to sustainably feed a growing population during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, according to a new report by an independent arm of the Food and Agriculture Organization…” (Welsh, 6/26).

Devex: Watch: Gilbert Houngbo on food security and COVID-19

“Food insecurity is one of the most significant aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting millions of people. Gilbert Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, has identified ‘three major pillars’ that will become more important as the world grapples with the effects of the coronavirus crisis on rural communities…” (Kumar, 6/25).

Xinhua: Global experts says paradigm shift key to avert post COVID-19 food crisis

“Countries must overhaul food production systems, ensure they are climate-resilient and profitable at small-holder level to avert hunger and malnutrition as the post-COVID-19 recovery gathers steam, experts said on Thursday. The international experts in a report titled “Actions to Transform Food Systems Under Climate Change” that was launched in Nairobi, said that a radical shift is required to ensure that agricultural systems meet dietary and financial needs of communities already battered by the pandemic…” (6/25).