Nations Pursue Varied COVID-19 Strategies; U.K. PM Johnson Out Of Hospital, Not Yet Back To Work

AFRICA

The Hill: South African president extends lockdown two weeks, takes pay cut (Johnson, 4/10).

New Humanitarian: Briefing: What’s behind South Sudan’s COVID-19 inspired U.N.-backlash (Anyadike, 4/10).

Reuters: Liberia coronavirus lockdown off to chaotic start (Snyder et al., 4/12).

ASIA

NPR: An Indian State Tells Quarantined Folks: ‘A Selfie An Hour Will Keep The Police Away’ (Thiagarajan, 4/12).

NPR: With Coronavirus Lockdown, India’s Cities See Clear Blue Skies As Air Pollution Drops (Pathak, 4/10).

Reuters: South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again (Smith et al., 4/13).

Reuters: India says it’s ready to tackle rising virus cases, Bangladesh announces farm relief (Bhardwaj et al., 4/12).

Reuters: North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs (Roh, 4/11).

EUROPE

AP: As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown (Keyton/Gera, 4/13).

DW: Germany to lead E.U. ‘coronavirus presidency,’ says foreign minister (Brunnersum, 4/12).

Financial Times: Boris Johnson leaves hospital as U.K. deaths top 10,000 (Hughes/Staton, 4/12).

Washington Post: Where Germany had success in fighting coronavirus, Britain stumbled (Tharoor, 4/13).

LATIN AMERICA

NPR: Many Venezuelan Hospitals Lack Basics To Function, Let Alone Handle COVID-19 (Reeves, 4/10).

Washington Post: The president has vanished; his wife, the VP, says the coronavirus isn’t a problem. Nicaragua declines to confront a pandemic (Ocampo/Sheridan, 4/12).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: U.N. Mideast envoys urge warring parties to cease fighting now (Lederer, 4/11).

Financial Times: Libyans suffer water and gas shortages as they confront Covid-19 (Saleh, 4/12).

Foreign Policy: Yemen: The Perfect Target for COVID-19 (Lynch, 4/10).

Reuters: Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased (Hafezi, 4/13).

U.N. News: U.N. Middle East envoys urge greater action on COVID-19 ceasefire appeal (4/11).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Groups used to serving desperately poor nations now help U.S. (Mendoza et al., 4/10).